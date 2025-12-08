Junaid Safdar to wed PML-N leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar’s granddaughter: report

LAHORE — Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is likely to marry the granddaughter of Sheikh Rohail Asghar, a seasoned leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) and head of political family in Lahore.

The daughter, expected to be the bride, is from current generation of Lahore’s most influential political house, making this union a significant event within party’s inner circles.

Discussions between the two families resulted in an agreement to hold the wedding ceremonies in the last week of December or the beginning of January. Both sides have expressed commitment to observe traditional customs and rituals, though it is understood that invitations will be extended only to close family members and relatives.

Sources confirm that an initial formal gathering, attended by close family only, already been held by both the Sharif and Asghar families, signaling serious agreement on the impending marriage alliance. The final wedding date is expected to be announced soon.

In 2023, Junaid Safdar announced his divorce from Ayesha Saif, three years after their lavish 2021 wedding. He called it a private matter, wished his ex-wife well, and requested media respect.