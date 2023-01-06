Maryam’s son Junaid Safdar is not joining politics in Pakistan!

LAHORE – Junaid Safdar, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, has rejected the rumours about him joining the politics to assist his mother.

The grandson of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif in an Instagram post said: “I have moved to Pakistan purely to be of service to his parents, family and community.”

“I will not be participating in any political activity, nor have I any interest in politics for now,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

A day earlier, reports emerged that Junaid Safdar was returning to Pakistan to assist his mother in the political activities as she has been given key role in the PML-N ahead of general elections in the country.