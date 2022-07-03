Junaid Safdar graduates from Cambridge law school
Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar has graduated from Cambridge law school.
The Sharif scion was congratulated on Twitter by his mother Maryam Nawaz, family, and friends along with PML-N supporters.
In her tweet, the daughter of former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif congratulated his son. I would like to share the good news with you all, she wrote while praying for Pakistani youth.
اللّہ تیرا شکر 🙏🏼❤️— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 2, 2022
سوچا خوشخبری آپ سب سے شیئر کر لوں۔ اللّہ سب پاکستانی نوجوانوں کو کامیاب کرے 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/JanUKv8okA
Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Junaid’s wife Ayesha Saifur Rehman joined him on his convocation.
Say MashaAllah ❤— Shayan Abdullah (@ShayanAbdulla15) July 2, 2022
Junaid Safdar with his wife Ayesha Junaid and Abbu Jan (MNS) pic.twitter.com/5brvzl1mSZ
In the year 2020, Maryam Nawaz’s son received his master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics (LSE). Maryam and her husband Capt. (r) Safdar were not able to attend the graduation ceremony after being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the previous regime.
Junaid earlier received his master’s in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College London (UCL). Prior to the UCL, he graduated from Durham University with flying colors.
The 26-year-old earlier made headlines as he was spotted playing polo at annual Inter-Varsity Polo Tournament at UCL. Junaid also represented Pakistani varsity teams in various tournaments across Britain.
