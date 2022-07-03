Junaid Safdar graduates from Cambridge law school
Web Desk
05:52 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Junaid Safdar graduates from Cambridge law school
Source: @MaryamNSharif (Twitter)/@RajaAMKhan1 (Twitter)
Share

Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar has graduated from Cambridge law school.

The Sharif scion was congratulated on Twitter by his mother Maryam Nawaz, family, and friends along with PML-N supporters.

In her tweet, the daughter of former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif congratulated his son. I would like to share the good news with you all, she wrote while praying for Pakistani youth.

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Junaid’s wife Ayesha Saifur Rehman joined him on his convocation.

In the year 2020, Maryam Nawaz’s son received his master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics (LSE). Maryam and her husband Capt. (r) Safdar were not able to attend the graduation ceremony after being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the previous regime.

Junaid earlier received his master’s in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College London (UCL).  Prior to the UCL, he graduated from Durham University with flying colors.

Nawaz Sharif spotted ‘enjoying’ grandson’s ... 02:15 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

LONDON – Another picture of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif surfaced in which he can be seen enjoying a polo ...

The 26-year-old earlier made headlines as he was spotted playing polo at annual Inter-Varsity Polo Tournament at UCL. Junaid also represented Pakistani varsity teams in various tournaments across Britain.

More From This Category
After Punjab, Sindh allows markets to remain open ...
05:24 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Hassan Ali’s adorable birthday celebration with ...
04:49 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Pakistan announces 5 holidays on Eidul Adha
02:30 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
19 die as passenger bus plunges into ravine in ...
12:43 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Military leadership authorised to hold talks with ...
11:20 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz suspends ‘illegal’ FED at airports
09:41 AM | 3 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hassan Ali’s adorable birthday celebration with wife goes viral
04:49 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr