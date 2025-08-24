Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 24 August 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani bullion market witnessed increase as gold prices jumped by Rs4,100 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs359,800. The price of 10 grams of gold also climbed by Rs3,515, reaching Rs308,470.

Today Gold Rates

City 24 Karat Gold tola Karachi Rs359,800 Lahore Rs359,800 Islamabad Rs359,800 Peshawar Rs359,800 Quetta Rs359,800

The precious metal has shown a volatile trend over the past several days. After trading at Rs358,300 per tola on August 12, gold slipped slightly in the following sessions, touching Rs358,100 on August 13 and Rs356,200 on August 16, before rebounding to Rs357,700 on August 18. Prices continued to fluctuate until the latest surge pushed rates to their current peak.

The upward momentum is in line with global market trends, where gold gained $41 per ounce, pushing the international price to $3,371 per ounce. Experts say the rally is driven by ongoing economic uncertainty and heightened demand from investors seeking safe-haven assets.