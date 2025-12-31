Latest

Gold price drops by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

By Web Desk
5:42 pm | Dec 31, 2025
Sharp drop in gold prices on the last day of the year.

In 2025, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 158,060.

Across Pakistan, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs 2,500 to Rs 456,962.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs 2,143 to Rs 391,771.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices dropped by $25 to $4,346 per ounce.
During 2025, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs 184,362, while the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs 158,060. Similarly, in the global market, gold prices increased by $1,732 per ounce in 2025.

Web Desk

