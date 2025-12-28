Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 28 December 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Dec 28, 2025
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward momentum on Saturday, tracking a strong rise in international bullion markets, while silver hit a new record high in the local market.

The price of gold increased by Rs2,300 per tola to reach Rs475,662, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,972 to stand at Rs407,803.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price  Change 
Gold Per Tola 475,662 +2,300
Gold 10 Grams 407,803 +1,972

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Price
24-Dec-25 Rs472,862
23-Dec-25 Rs470,862
22-Dec-25 Rs462,362
20-Dec-25 Rs456,162
19-Dec-25 Rs454,862
18-Dec-25 Rs455,762
17-Dec-25 Rs453,562

 

On the global front, gold prices advanced by $23 to $4,533 per ounce, including a $20 premium, providing further support to domestic rates.

Meanwhile, silver witnessed a sharp jump, with prices climbing Rs462 per tola to Rs8,407, marking the highest level ever recorded in Pakistan’s bullion market.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now