Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 28 December 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward momentum on Saturday, tracking a strong rise in international bullion markets, while silver hit a new record high in the local market.

The price of gold increased by Rs2,300 per tola to reach Rs475,662, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,972 to stand at Rs407,803.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per Tola 475,662 +2,300 Gold 10 Grams 407,803 +1,972

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Price 24-Dec-25 Rs472,862 23-Dec-25 Rs470,862 22-Dec-25 Rs462,362 20-Dec-25 Rs456,162 19-Dec-25 Rs454,862 18-Dec-25 Rs455,762 17-Dec-25 Rs453,562

On the global front, gold prices advanced by $23 to $4,533 per ounce, including a $20 premium, providing further support to domestic rates.

Meanwhile, silver witnessed a sharp jump, with prices climbing Rs462 per tola to Rs8,407, marking the highest level ever recorded in Pakistan’s bullion market.