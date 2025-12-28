Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 28 December 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward momentum on Saturday, tracking a strong rise in international bullion markets, while silver hit a new record high in the local market.
The price of gold increased by Rs2,300 per tola to reach Rs475,662, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,972 to stand at Rs407,803.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per Tola
|475,662
|+2,300
|Gold
|10 Grams
|407,803
|+1,972
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|Price
|24-Dec-25
|Rs472,862
|23-Dec-25
|Rs470,862
|22-Dec-25
|Rs462,362
|20-Dec-25
|Rs456,162
|19-Dec-25
|Rs454,862
|18-Dec-25
|Rs455,762
|17-Dec-25
|Rs453,562
On the global front, gold prices advanced by $23 to $4,533 per ounce, including a $20 premium, providing further support to domestic rates.
Meanwhile, silver witnessed a sharp jump, with prices climbing Rs462 per tola to Rs8,407, marking the highest level ever recorded in Pakistan’s bullion market.