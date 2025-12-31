Afghanistan announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Afghanistan has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan will lead the Afghanistan team in the T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka in February.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib, who were left out of the series against Bangladesh, have been recalled to the squad ahead of the World Cup.

Afghanistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2026:

The squad includes Rashid Khan (captain), Ibrahim Zadran (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, and Shahidullah Kamal.

Also included are Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

AM Ghazanfar, Ejaz Ahmadzai, and Zia-ur-Rehman Sharifi have been named as reserves.

The same squad will also take part in a three-match T20 series against the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates, which will serve as part of the team’s World Cup preparations.

It is worth noting that the T20 series between Afghanistan and the West Indies will be played from January 19 to 22, after which the T20 World Cup will begin on February 7.