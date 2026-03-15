Rs4 Million Stolen from House of Foreign Office Grade-4 Worker in Gujrat

LAHORE – Thieves stole Rs4 million from the house of Grade-4 Foreign Office worker in Gujrat, leaving his residence ransacked as police launch an investigation into the daring robbery.

The complainant, Aamir Shaukat, a grade 4 worker of Ministry of Foreign Affairs office from Beharipur, Daska, reported that he and his colleague Irfan Ahmed had been living in a rented house on Umar Street near Jattuwakal on GT Road. On Thursday, after leaving for work, they returned to a shocking scene, their doors and windows wide open, their home completely ransacked.

According to FIR, the thieves executed meticulously planned raid, seizing Rs2.5 million from a wardrobe, Rs700,000 hidden under Aamir’s mattress, and Rs861,000 from Irfan Ali’s cupboard, totaling Rs4 million in cash.

Gujrat Police registered a case against unidentified suspects, but no arrests have been made yet. The incident sparked concern and speculation as citizens lamented rampant corruption and the involvement of private agents around the MoFA office, raising eyebrows over how such a huge sum could be kept in the residence of low-ranking officials.

This audacious robbery has left both officials and the public questioning security measures and the murky world of document attestation in the city.