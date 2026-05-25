Six killed in tragic road accident near Kalat

KALAT – At least six people lost their lives in a tragic traffic accident in the Kalat district of Balochistan.

According to police, the accident occurred near the Toll Plaza on a national highway when a car collided head-on with a pickup vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The victims included two children and two women among the six passengers in the car, all of whom died on the spot. The deceased were traveling from Karachi to Quetta, while the pickup was heading towards Kalat.

Police said that the bodies were shifted to a local hospital for necessary legal formalities before being handed over to the families.

Authorities further added that an investigation into the incident is underway based on eyewitness accounts and evidence collected from the scene.