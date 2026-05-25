CDF Asim Munir played key role in bringing Iran-US talks to final stage: US media

ISLAMABAD – According to a report by American television network CBS News, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir enjoys the confidence of both the United States and Iranian leadership and played a key role in bringing the Iran-US negotiations to their final stage.

The report stated that Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent visit to Tehran led to significant progress in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

According to the report, the current situation in the Middle East also involves Gulf countries and Lebanon in the conflict. However, Pakistan emerged as the only country capable of finalizing the draft of the proposed agreement.

The report further said that after Field Marshal Asim Munir returned from Tehran, the draft agreement was sent to both Iranian and American leaderships for review.

The American TV network claimed that complete coordination between Pakistan’s political and military leadership was the most important factor behind the mediation process.

According to CBS News, US President Donald Trump had previously referred to Field Marshal Asim Munir as “my favorite field marshal.”

The report added that during negotiations held in Islamabad, Pakistan’s government and military leadership played an effective role in reducing tensions.

It also recalled that Pakistan has historically played an important role in establishing key global diplomatic links, particularly in helping restore relations between the United States and China.