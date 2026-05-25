KP Schools Summer Holidays to start from June 1; full schedule here

PESHAWAR – Education Department officially announced summer vacations for all educational institutions across the region, issuing zonal schedule in view of the prevailing severe heatwave and varying climatic conditions.

According to the notification, the province has been divided into Summer Zone and Winter Zone, with separate vacation timelines for each category based on geography and weather patterns.

In Summer Zone, primary schools will remain closed from June 1 to August 31, while vacations for middle, high, and higher secondary schools will be observed from June 15 to August 16.

KP Summer Holidays 2026

Zones Institution Holiday Period Summer Zone Primary June 1 – August 31 Summer Zone Middle June 15 – August 16 Summer Zone Higher Secondary Schools June 15 – August 16 Winter Zone All Institutions July 1 – July 31

For Winter Zone, all educational institutions will observe a uniform summer break from July 1 to July 31, reflecting comparatively milder temperatures in the upper districts.

The department directed that learning continuity be maintained during the vacation period through the establishment of summer camps in the Summer Zone. These camps will operate in the early morning hours, with timings set from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM for primary and middle-level students, and from 7:00 AM to 9:30 AM for students of high and higher secondary classes.

The notification identifies Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Swabi and other plain districts as part of the Summer Zone, while Swat, Chitral, Dir and other upper areas fall under the Winter Zone.

The decision has been taken to mitigate the impact of extreme temperatures on students and teaching staff while ensuring academic engagement through structured summer learning activities.