Deadly Crash on Swat Expressway near Ismaila leaves 16 Dead, several injured

PESHAWAR – A deadly crash on the Swat Expressway near Ismaila turned tragic when a van collided with a stationary bus from behind, killing 16 passengers and injuring eight others. Rescue officials said the accident appears to be the result of driver negligence, and investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses said the passenger coach was parked along the roadside when an overspeeding van crashed into it at high speed, triggering a deadly impact that resulted in multiple fatalities on the spot.

Rescue officials said the incident appears to have been caused by alleged negligence of van driver, who reportedly failed to control the vehicle and struck the parked bus from the rear with force.

A spokesperson for Motorway Police confirmed collision involving a van and a bus on Swat Expressway. He said emergency response teams immediately reached the scene after the incident was reported and launched rescue operations.

All deceased and injured passengers were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for medico-legal procedures and urgent treatment, the spokesperson added.

Hospital authorities at MMC said the injured were being provided with full medical assistance, while special instructions had been issued to ensure the availability of medicines in the emergency department. They further confirmed that all treatment is being provided free of cost.

Motorway Police said the passenger bus was travelling from Karachi to Buner, while the van was en route from Rawalpindi to Dir. Officials added that investigations are underway, though early findings suggest negligence by the van driver as the primary cause of the tragic crash.