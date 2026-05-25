Pm Shehbaz Sharif Receives Grand Welcome In Beijing As Pak China Talks Enter Crucial Phase

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing and was given formal guard of honour at the Great Hall of the People, where he engaged with Chinese Premier Li Qiang for high-level talks marking 75 years of Pakistan–China diplomatic relations.

Sharif was received with full ceremonial honours at Beijing’s iconic Great Hall of the People on Monday, marking a high-profile diplomatic moment during his official visit to China, where he held key talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Sino-Pak leaders warmly greeted each other, exchanged handshakes, and introduced their respective delegations. The national anthems of Pakistan and China were played side by side while the two leaders stood at the salute dais, highlighting the ceremonial importance of the occasion.

A notable presence at the event was Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, who had just concluded a visit to Iran and joined the delegation after reportedly traveling overnight to attend the meeting.

During delegation-level talks, the premier also expressed deep appreciation for Beijing’s hospitality, calling invitation “very warm” and stressing his consistent admiration for China’s rapid development and ongoing transformation.

PM stressed that the visit comes at a “critical moment in history,” noting that Pakistan and China are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. He highlighted that the foundations laid by the founding leaders had created a strong and enduring partnership, which both sides are now committed to strengthening further.

Turning to global developments, Shehbaz Sharif described the international situation as extremely fragile, pointing to escalating tensions in the Middle East and the Gulf region. He stated that Pakistan had played a “very sincere role” in facilitating mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.

He further noted that Field Marshal Asim Munir had recently returned from Tehran and had been actively involved in diplomatic coordination, alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in efforts aimed at de-escalation.

“We hope and pray that peace will be restored,” he said, adding that “significant progress has already been made” and that developments were moving in a positive direction.

He warned that ongoing conflicts are not only destabilizing the region but are also damaging the global economy, urging international cooperation to restore “business as usual” worldwide.

After concluding his remarks, he invited Premier Li Qiang to respond, as formal talks continued between the two sides.

During his stay in Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in further high-level engagements.