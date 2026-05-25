Direct Iraq-Pakistan flights resume after 86-day suspension

ISLAMABAD – Direct flights between Iraq and Pakistan have resumed after 86 days, following disruptions linked to regional tensions ignited after United States and Israel launched war against Iran.

Iraqi Airways flight IA-409 arrived in Karachi from Baghdad at 4:53 AM today, carrying passengers and marking the restoration of the route.

In response, Iraqi Airways flight IA-410 departed from Karachi to Baghdad at 7:14 AM.

Officials noted that the last direct flight from Baghdad to Karachi arrived on February 28, while the final Karachi arrival of flight IA-409 was on February 15.

The service had been previously suspended, and scheduled flights on May 2 and May 3 were also canceled.

Reports further indicated that Iraqi Airways is planning to expand its operations, with direct flights from Baghdad to Islamabad expected to start soon.

The development comes amid positive headway in talks between the US and Iran to end the Middle East conflict.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that major breakthrough has been reached in efforts toward a potential peace agreement with Iran, saying a deal is ‘largely finalized’ and only awaits final approval from the United States, Iran, and other involved countries.

Trump said he held an important telephone conversation with several Middle Eastern and regional leaders. The discussions reportedly focused on a possible peaace framework with Iran along with broader regional issues.

The high-level call included leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, and was conducted from the Oval Office.

He added that the talks centered on a proposed “Memorandum of Understanding” aimed at establishing peace in the region. Trump also confirmed that he separately held a conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister, which he described as “positive.”

POTUS further said that while final details are still being reviewed, an official announcement could be made soon if the agreement is finalized.

US media reports claim that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir played behind-the-scenes role in easing tensions between the United States and Iran and supporting progress on a draft peace framework. He maintained continuous contacts with US, Iranian, and Gulf officials and recently visited Iran, which is said to have helped advance the agreement process.