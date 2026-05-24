Two top commanders among 16 terrorists killed in Bannu joint operation

BANNU – A joint operation by the Pakistan Army, police, and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu killed 16 terrorists, including two top commanders, while two police personnel were martyred.

According to security sources, the Pakistan Army, police, and other law enforcement agencies are continuing full-scale operations against militants of the Fitna al-Khawarij network.

Officials said that on intelligence reports, a joint operation was carried out in the Miryan area of Bannu, where 16 militants, including key commanders, were eliminated. The slain commanders were identified as Zamri Noor, who was responsible for spreading fear in the area, and Afghan militant commander Abdullah Saeed.

Security sources further stated that several militant hideouts were also destroyed during the intense operation.

During the exchange of fire, two police officers embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. The funeral prayers of Constables Waheedullah Khan and Noorullah Khan were offered with full official honors at the Bannu Police Lines, attended by senior civil and military officials, local elders, and a large number of citizens.

Security officials reiterated that operations against terrorism will continue jointly until the complete elimination of all militants, adding that the campaign will persist until the last terrorist is removed from the region.