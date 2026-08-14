Three personnel injured as Balochistan home minister remains unhurt in convoy attack

QUETTA – Three security personnel were injured after unidentified armed men opened fire on the security convoy of Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langau in Mastung district.

According to police, the incident took place at Khad Kocha Guru in Mastung as the minister’s convoy was travelling from Kalat to Quetta.

Police said the attack was followed by an exchange of fire between the attackers and security personnel, leaving three personnel injured. The wounded were taken to Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, two members of a former peace committee were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a hotel in Jandola city.

Reports said the victims were members of a former government-backed peace committee.

The deceased were identified as Aziz-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Gul, also known as Sangri. They were reportedly brothers of Nasrullah, who headed the peace committee.

Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the bodies to a hospital.