Pakistani vlogger Komal Jan dies after bike fell into Rawalpidi’s Soan River

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani vlogger Komal Jan died in a tragic accident in Rawalpindi, local media reported.

The 28-year-old was passionate about riding motorcycles and creating digital content. She regularly shared videos and reels of her daily journeys and visits to scenic locations on social media.

Komal had around 5,000 followers on TikTok and described herself in her profile as a girl born to travel the world on two wheels.

According to reports, heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi caused flooding in the Soan River and Nullah Lai. During the situation, Komal’s motorcycle reportedly slipped and fell into the Soan River.

Rescue officials later recovered her body from the river.

Komal was also an employee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Her sudden death prompted an outpouring of grief from her family, colleagues and social media users.