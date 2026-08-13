Jinnah’s political legacy highlighted at London exhibition

LONDON – Speakers at an art exhibition in central London paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, highlighting his constitutional struggle, political leadership and commitment to the rule of law.

Titled “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah: A Legacy Beyond Time”, the exhibition was organised by the Mont Rose Foundation at the National Liberal Club on Whitehall Place.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Tipu Usman, British-Pakistani educationist Bilal Sheikh and artist Amera Rashid attended the event, alongside educationists, entrepreneurs, community representatives and other dignitaries.

In his keynote address, Mr Usman said Jinnah believed firmly in the rule of law, reasoned argument, dialogue and political negotiation, despite his differences with political opponents.

He said Jinnah’s legacy was not limited to the struggle that led to Pakistan’s creation, but also encompassed the principles and values that guided that movement.

The high commissioner appreciated the efforts of Mr Sheikh, chief executive of the Mont Rose Foundation, for organising the exhibition and commissioning a portrait of Jinnah that is permanently displayed at the National Liberal Club.

Mr Sheikh said Pakistan’s creation was the result of Jinnah’s constitutional struggle, political resolve and commitment to securing a future in which the Muslims of British India could determine their political, economic and social destiny.

He said Jinnah’s message remained relevant more than seven decades after independence, both for Pakistan and for millions of Pakistanis living abroad.

“Jinnah did not simply campaign for a piece of territory. He fought for the political rights, dignity and future of millions of people,” Mr Sheikh said.

He also praised the contributions of British Pakistanis to the United Kingdom, saying that members of the community had established themselves in education, medicine, law, business, public service, and technology.

“Serving Britain successfully while contributing to Pakistan’s development is entirely consistent with the values of responsibility, education and progress that Quaid-i-Azam championed,” he said.

Mr Sheikh, the founder of East London-based Mont Rose College, has campaigned for greater recognition of Jinnah’s legacy in Britain.

In 2022, he commissioned a portrait of Jinnah for the National Liberal Club, where the founder of Pakistan had been a member more than a century ago.

Mr Sheikh has also called for a statue of Jinnah to be installed in Parliament Square, citing the statesman’s historical links with Britain and his political legacy.