Govt plans E-Passport Expansion to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is gearing up for overhaul of its passport services, with authorities moving to expand e-passport facilities for overseas Pakistanis in a bid to make the process faster, easier and more secure.

The development came under discussion during a high-level meeting chaired by Director General Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa, where officials reviewed the department’s performance, ongoing projects and a package of proposed reforms.

The meeting placed particular emphasis on overseas Pakistanis, who are expected to benefit from measures aimed at improving access to e-passport services and reducing complications in the application and issuance process.

Officials briefed the meeting on the advanced security mechanisms incorporated into Pakistan’s e-passport system, noting that the technology has been developed in line with international security standards. Authorities are now looking to build on that system by expanding facilities for Pakistanis residing abroad and making passport services more digitally accessible.

The proposed changes are aimed at simplifying procedures while improving transparency, efficiency and user experience. The reforms could also help reduce delays and procedural hurdles faced by overseas citizens seeking passport services.

Randhawa directed officials to accelerate the department’s digital transformation and ensure that passport services keep pace with modern technological requirements.

He also ordered officials to prioritise legal and policy reforms and assigned responsibilities for advancing different initiatives, signalling a push to move the reforms from planning to implementation.

DG further directed that all projects be completed within their stipulated timelines and in a results-oriented manner, with particular attention to facilitating overseas Pakistanis.