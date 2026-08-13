Yadgar-e-Fatah opens With Thunderous Fighter Jet Flypast in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A strong display of patriotism, national unity and military pride was seen in Islamabad as grand inauguration ceremony of Yadgar-e-Fatah got underway, drawing large crowds and bringing together Pakistan’s armed forces, civil armed forces and representatives from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The landmark ceremony held at the National Memorial of the Battle of Haq in Sector H-8, which has been built as a symbol of victory, sacrifice and the nation’s resolve to defend its sovereignty. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir formally inaugurated the Victory Memorial, with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attending the ceremony.

One of the most dramatic moments of the ceremony came with a spectacular Pakistan Air Force flypast, as fighter jets thundered across the skies over the venue. The roar of the aircraft electrified the atmosphere, triggering enthusiastic applause and cheers from the crowd as spectators paid tribute to the PAF pilots and personnel. The aerial display added a powerful military dimension to an event already marked by patriotic fervour and ceremonial grandeur.

Contingents of Pakistan’s armed forces and Civil Armed Forces participated in the ceremony, while contingents representing Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also joined the proceedings. Their presence highlighted the diversity and unity of Pakistan, with personnel from different regions and institutions standing together under one national banner.

The combined participation conveyed a strong message of solidarity, national cohesion and collective resolve.

National Memorial of the Battle of Haq has been conceived as a lasting tribute to the victory achieved against Indian aggression, as well as to those who made sacrifices in defence of the country. The memorial is intended to preserve the memory of the conflict and the sacrifices associated with it, while serving as a reminder to future generations of the importance of national unity, courage and defence of the homeland.

Its inauguration has therefore been presented not merely as the opening of a monument, but as a symbolic moment connecting Pakistan’s military sacrifices with its broader national identity.

Large numbers of citizens gathered at the venue to witness the historic occasion, many carrying national flags and participating in Independence Day celebrations. The atmosphere remained charged with patriotic emotion as crowds watched the ceremonial proceedings and military displays. For many participants, the memorial represents a permanent reminder of the country’s determination to protect its sovereignty and honour those who have made sacrifices for Pakistan.