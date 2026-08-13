Iranian Cricket Association delegation visits PCB headquarters, discusses cricket cooperation

LAHORE – A delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran Cricket Association visited the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium and the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The Iranian delegation met PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed Syed and Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer. The meeting focused on promoting cricket and enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

The two sides discussed providing coaching support to Iranian cricket teams and sharing the expertise and training experience of Pakistani coaches with Iran’s junior and senior teams.

They also expressed their willingness to exchange coaching knowledge and experience and strengthen cooperation in the development of cricket infrastructure.

The meeting also covered possible assistance in providing sports and cricket equipment for Iranian cricket, as well as identifying the requirements of junior and senior players.

The Iranian delegation toured Gaddafi Stadium, the Cricket Museum and the training facilities at the National Cricket Academy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the PCB and Iran Cricket Association agreed to explore further opportunities to promote cricket and strengthen mutual cooperation between the two countries.