West Indies opt to bat first after winning toss in second Test against Pakistan

PORT OF SPAIN – West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Sunday.

The hosts chose to take first strike after their captain won the toss at the Port of Spain venue.

Pakistan made four changes to their playing XI, while West Indies retained the same side that featured in the opening Test.

Abdullah Shafique, Awais Zafar, Sajid Khan and Ubaid Shah were included in Pakistan’s lineup. Both Ubaid Shah and Awais Zafar are making their Test debuts, with Ubaid receiving his Test cap from Mohammad Abbas and Awais from Babar Azam.

West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 after defeating Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test.