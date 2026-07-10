Mohammad Amir signs for Trent Rockets in The Hundred 2026

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has signed with Trent Rockets for the 2026 edition of The Hundred.

Amir has joined the Trent Rockets squad as a replacement for Australian fast bowler David Payne.

Happy to be part of trent rockets 🚀 🙌 😎. pic.twitter.com/jW6OrfirVc — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 10, 2026

After obtaining a British passport, Amir will be eligible to play in The Hundred as a domestic player rather than an overseas signing.

The left-arm pacer also expressed his delight at joining Trent Rockets in a brief message posted on social media platform X.