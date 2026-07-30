Bitget Wallet Card Turns Cashback Into Bitcoin, Gold and Tokenised Stocks

San Salvador, El Salvador – Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial crypto wallet for everyday finance, has introduced Assetback, an asset cashback program that turns the Bitget Wallet Card into a card that builds an investment portfolio with every purchase.

Users can choose to receive Bitcoin, gold (XAUT), or tokenised US stocks and ETFs — including NVIDIA, Tesla, Google, and the S&P 500 — through xStocks, Payward’s tokenised equity framework, as cashback on every eligible purchase, with stablecoins available as an alternative. The Bitget Wallet Card is available in more than 50 markets and accepted worldwide through Visa and Mastercard networks.

The move challenges a card rewards model that has remained largely unchanged for decades. Traditional programs return fiat currency, airline miles, or retail points — rewards that can lose value through inflation, expiry, or limited redemption options. Assetback automatically converts every eligible reward into the user’s chosen asset, selected once in advance, with no brokerage account, separate investment app, or action required at checkout. Instead of rewarding spending with cash that’s often spent again, it helps users gradually build a portfolio over time. Eligible users can earn up to 3% asset cashback.

The feature brings the mechanics of dollar-cost averaging into everyday spending, turning routine purchases into recurring asset accumulation. It also expands the role of tokenised real-world assets beyond trading and institutional use. Receiving Bitcoin, gold, and tokenised exposure to stocks and ETFs through card rewards makes global investment assets more accessible, particularly in markets where investing in US equities remains costly or difficult.

“Card rewards have returned cash or points for forty years — not because they delivered the best outcome for users, but because delivering anything else required infrastructure that didn’t exist. That infrastructure now exists,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “When every purchase can automatically accumulate fractional ownership of stocks, commodities or Bitcoin, cashback becomes more than a rebate — it becomes a simple way to build long-term wealth.”

The launch comes as crypto card spending accelerates across the sector. Monthly crypto card payment volume reached US$656 million in May 2026, more than doubling from US$271 million a year earlier, with cumulative sector volume exceeding US$7.8 billion. Bitget Wallet Card spending nearly tripled in the first half of 2026, while user spending frequency, transaction values, and purchase categories increasingly resemble those of traditional consumer payment cards. By making every purchase an opportunity to accumulate investment assets, the asset cashback program creates a tangible incentive to use crypto wallets more frequently, helping to bridge the gap between simply holding digital assets and making them part of everyday financial life.

Bitget Wallet, serving over 100 million users worldwide, offers the only self-custodial payment stack combining card, QR pay, bank transfer, and an in-app shop in one app. Powered by the Onchain Payments Matrix, it connects blockchains, stablecoin issuers, liquidity providers, banks, card networks, and merchants into a unified payment infrastructure.

The Assetback program is available globally from August 1, 2026. Further details are available at the Bitget Wallet website.