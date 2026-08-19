Onic marks three years of digital telecom operations in Pakistan

LAHORE – Digital telecom brand Onic has marked its third anniversary in Pakistan, three years after launching on Independence Day in 2023.

The company said its August 14 launch reflected its founding theme of “Azaadi”, aimed at giving customers greater convenience and control over their telecom services.

Since its launch, Onic has developed an app-based system covering customer onboarding, payments, plan management and support. According to the company, it processes all payments digitally, with features including pin-less transactions and automatic plan renewals.

Onic said it had also introduced all-inclusive monthly packages, longer-term subscriptions and group-sharing plans as part of its effort to simplify telecom services.

The company claimed strong eSIM adoption and customer port-ins, while its average revenue per user has remained more than twice the industry average since 2024. It also cited positive customer satisfaction scores for its products.

Onic said its recent technology initiatives included Onic AI, powered by GPT-5.1 and Gemini, and Onic AI Assist, a chatbot designed to support users. The company has also begun rolling out 5G services.

“Three years ago, we chose Independence Day to launch Onic because freedom was never just a tagline for us; it was the whole point,” Onic Pakistan Country Head Omer Bin Tariq said.

He said the company aimed to use technology to make telecom services simpler and give customers greater control over their connectivity.

Onic said it had received recognition at the Pakistan Digital Awards for its digital initiatives. As it enters its fourth year, the company plans to expand its digital ecosystem through new technology, partnerships and customer-focused services.