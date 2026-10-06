Imran Khan’s blood pressure reportedly extremely high: lawyer

ISLAMABAD – Former PTI spokesperson and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry has submitted a request to the superintendent of Adiala Jail seeking an immediate meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, claiming that his blood pressure has risen to an extremely high level.

In his application, Chaudhry said he had received information about Imran Khan’s health from members of the government’s negotiating committee.

He claimed that government committee members, including Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar and Ejaz Jakhrani, had confirmed reports that Imran Khan’s blood pressure had risen dangerously high.

Chaudhry further claimed that he had received information that a foreign doctor was being consulted regarding Imran Khan’s health.

He said the reports about the PTI founder’s health were extremely serious and could not be ignored.

The former PTI spokesperson urged the Adiala Jail superintendent to allow an immediate meeting with Imran Khan to ascertain his health, safety and well-being.