Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad won the toss and chose to bat first against India A on Sunday, in a Group B fixture of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Each team won its opening game of the tournament, so the result here could go a long way toward deciding who reaches the semi-finals.

India A have the edge in recent encounters, winning three of the last five meetings with the Shaheens, and they have named several experienced international players in their line-up. The Shaheens, meanwhile, will rely on their young squad to keep their winning run going against their traditional rivals.

Pakistan Shaheens playing XI for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match today 🇵🇰🏏 #PAKvIND | #BackTheBoysInGreen | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/utZRJFn1hT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 22, 2026

Across 14 meetings in this format, India A have won nine and Pakistan Shaheens five. The teams last met in the final of the 2023 ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, where Pakistan won by 128 runs after scoring 352 and dismissing India A for 224.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Shaheens: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad (c), Farhan Yousuf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza.

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.