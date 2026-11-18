RAWALPINDI – Pakistan took firm control of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. By stumps on day two, the visitors were 74-3 after 22 overs in their second innings, still 153 runs behind.

Dhananjaya de Silva (24) and Pasindu Sooriyabandara (18) will resume on day three. Their partnership steadied Sri Lanka after an early collapse, lifting the total past 50 and preventing further damage before the close.

Saqib Khan struck first, removing Lahiru Udara for seven off 13 balls. Dinesh Chandimal had another poor outing and fell to Razaullah. Aamer Jamal then bowled Kamindu Mendis for 16 off 25 deliveries, leaving Sri Lanka at 39-3 in 14.2 overs.

Sri Lanka’s first innings

Choosing to bowl first worked for Pakistan, as their pace attack dismissed Sri Lanka for just 98. Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah took three wickets apiece, and Saqib Khan took one. Captain Kusal Mendis top-scored with 32 off 50 balls, with five fours, while Sonal Dinusha made 21 off 40. No other batter reached double figures.

Pakistan’s reply

Pakistan were all out for 325 in 87.5 overs, a lead of 227. Ghazi Ghori scored his first Test fifty, and Razaullah hit a quick-fire late cameo.

Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with 5/95 in 21.5 overs. Asitha Fernando took three wickets, and Milan Rathnayaka and Prabath Jayasuriya got one each.

Openers Azan Awais and Tayyab Arif put on 80 for the first wicket. Tayyab made 46 off 82 balls with six fours before Fernando ended the stand. Azan then batted with Mohammad Taha to take Pakistan past Sri Lanka’s total, but Jayasuriya removed Taha for eight and Kumara dismissed Babar Azam for the same score.

Resuming at 121-3 on day two, Pakistan lost four wickets in the morning session. Azan fell for 47 off 104 balls, three short of a maiden fifty. Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel added 50 for the fifth wicket, but Kumara removed Shakeel (24) and Saqib (37), leaving Pakistan at 193-6.

Salman Ali Agha and Ghori took the score past 200 before Fernando dismissed Salman for 21. Ghori then added 42 with Aamer Jamal (12) until Fernando struck again. Razaullah joined Ghori and sped up the scoring, and their 56-run stand took Pakistan beyond 300 and their lead past 200.

Rathnayaka finally got Ghori for 54 off 90 balls, with four boundaries, making it 317-9. Kumara completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Razaullah, whose 42 came off 32 balls with four fours and three sixes, ending the innings at 325.