LAHORE – Pakistan has lost one of its most fearless voices for Press Freedom as seasoned journalist and rights activist Hussain Naqi passed away in Lahore on Sunday morning after cardiac arrest, bringing an end to more than seven decades of journalism, activism and resistance against injustice.

Naqi, a longtime associate of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), breathed his last at dawn after suffering Heart Attack. His death came just hours after he attended an HRCP-organised book launch on Saturday, where he met fellow journalists, lawyers and rights activists.

Naqi was hospitalised on Saturday evening, but he could not recover and passed away the following morning.

مرحوم حسین نقی صاحب کی اپنے انتقال سے پہلے آخری تقریب میں کی گئی اہم نصیحت، انہوں نے @salmanAraja سے کہا کہ “اگر آپ تبدیلی چاہتے ہیں تو سڑکوں پر نکلنا پڑے گا، لڑنا پڑے گا اور ظاہر ہے اس میں گرفتاریاں بھی ہونگی اور شہادتیں بھی، ورنہ غلامی کیلئے تیار رہیں”

زندگی بھر آزادیوں، انسانی حقوق اور جمہوری اقدار کیلئے لڑنیوالے حسین نقی جس مزاحمت کی بات کر رہے تھے وہ لاطینی و شمالی امریکہ سے لے کر مشرق بعید تک ہر ملک اور خطے میں پھیلی ہوئی ہے، کیونکہ کسی عظیم مقصد اور انسانی وقار کی بحالی کیلئے مزاحمت انسانی سرشت اور تاریخ کا لازمی حصہ رہی ہے، دنیا میں کوئی بھی حق بغیر کسی جدوجہد اور مزاحمت کے ممکن نہیں ہو سکا اور ہر طالع آزما قانون اور طاقت کے ہتھکنڈوں سے اس مزاحمت کو جرم قرار دیتا رہا ہے — Ameer Abbas (@ameerabbas84) November 22, 2026

Pakistani leaders mourned Naqi’s demise, calling his contributions to journalism, democratic values and human rights as unforgettable. In a condolence message, President Zardari praised Naqi’s lifelong efforts to protect freedom of expression and promote democratic principles, while offering prayers for the deceased and his family.

Naqi remained an unwavering advocate of democracy despite facing repeated imprisonment and pressure from authorities throughout his career. He served the organisation in various capacities for nearly 30 years, including as treasurer, and remained an active council member until his death.

Other politicians, journos and right acitivists remembered him in high words, recalling how generations of young journalists learned from his mentorship and joined demonstrations under his leadership. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja also expressed grief, revealing that he had met Naqi at Saturday’s HRCP event.

Raja remembered him alongside prominent rights defenders I.A. Rehman, Asma Jahangir and Amin Mughal, saying their struggle for human dignity and the rights of ordinary Pakistanis remained unfinished.

Naqi was born in Lucknow in 1936 and after studying in Lucknow, he moved to Karachi during the 1950s, where he emerged as a prominent student leader. As a member of the National Students Federation’s executive committee, he participated in national protests.

As Karachi University’s student union president, Naqi famously agreed to accept a three-year expulsion to secure the reinstatement of three Baloch students. He also campaigned for better campus facilities, safe transport for female students, timely examinations and stronger student unions.

Naqi later settled in Lahore and began building his journalism career under the mentorship of Javed Bokhari. He rose to become bureau chief at Pakistan Press International (PPI) but left following a dispute over his refusal to accept a fabricated report.

He worked in several publications including Frontier Post, Frontier Guardian, Daily Star, Punjab Times and Punjab Punch. A passionate supporter of regional languages, he also established Sajjan, recognised as the first Punjabi-language daily newspaper.

Despite multiple imprisonments and political pressure, Naqi continued defending civil liberties, independent journalism and democratic rights.