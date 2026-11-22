KARAK – Former provincial minister of KP Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan passed away, his family said on Sunday.

The senior politician was in his hometown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district, before his death, where he had been involved in preparations and campaigning for a public gathering organised by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The funeral prayer will be held today, November 22, at 3 pm in Islamabad’s Sector F -10/1 .

Nawabzada Mohsin was elected to the assembly four times and served as a provincial minister twice, establishing himself as an experienced political figure with a significant presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He belonged to a politically influential family through his marriage, as he was the son-in-law of former interior minister and prominent statesman Aslam Khan Khattak.

Throughout his political career, Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan maintained affiliations with several leading political parties. He previously served as the provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was also associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP).

After years of involvement with different political platforms, he eventually joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), where he remained politically active until his death. His political journey, spanning multiple parties and several terms in elected office, reflected his longstanding involvement in provincial and national politics.