SARGODHA – A woman has been gang-raped by three armed men inside her home in Sargodha while a fourth accomplice stood guard, in another disturbing incident that brought the growing concerns over women’s safety in Punjab back into focus.

The recent incident occured in Chak 97 North, where four armed suspects reportedly stormed woman’s residence while her husband and children were away.

According to police, the woman’s husband had gone to a nearby dera with their children, leaving her alone at home when the suspects allegedly broke in. One of the accused reportedly remained on guard with a firearm while the other three allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before escaping.

Saddar police registered a criminal case against all four suspects and began searching for them. The woman’s medico-legal examination was also initiated to collect evidence that could assist investigators. No arrests were confirmed in the initial police report, while further investigation into the allegations continues.

The recent gang-rape comes amid serious concerns over sexual violence in Punjab, where thousands of rape and gang-rape cases have been registered during the year. According to previously published Punjab Police figures, 4,446 rape cases and 940 gang-rape cases were registered across the province between January and June 2026.

The numbers show troubling picture of violence against women, with 20,114 cases involving crimes against women reported during the same six-month period. Of the 420,251 criminal cases registered across Punjab in the first half of the year, thousands involved allegations of sexual assault, harassment and other offences against women.

The situation in Lahore has also raised concerns, with police recording hundreds of sexual assault complaints during the first eight months of 2026. According to police statistics covering January through August, the provincial capital registered 498 rape cases and 36 gang-rape cases.