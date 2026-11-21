ISLAMABAD – Former provincial minister and sitting MPA of Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has been nominated in a case involving allegations of murder, kidnapping and illegal detention.

Three bodies were recovered from a well, placing the influential tribal leader under intense public scrutiny. Balochistan Police lodged First Information Report (FIR) at Barkhan Police Station on the complaint of Pyara Khan Bugti, who accused Khetran and his associates of involvement in the disappearance and alleged murder of his son.

FIR names Khetran’s sons, Islam Shah and Abdul Rauf, along with several employees and armed guards, including Sanaullah alias Ghani, Sanatullah and Malik. The case includes provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code relating to murder, kidnapping, unlawful confinement and criminal intimidation, including Sections 302, 364, 365, 368, 506 and 34.

According to the complainant, his sons, Sahib Din Bugti and Qamar Din Masoori Bugti, were employed as gunmen by Khetran before allegedly being abducted around four years ago.

Pyara Khan claimed that both men were confined in a private detention facility. While Qamar Din was reportedly released about a year ago, Sahib Din remained missing, and the family subsequently received information suggesting he had been killed.

Search operations were conducted at multiple locations, including areas near the former minister’s fortress-like residence and a nearby graveyard. The remains were reportedly so old that they had largely decomposed into skeletons. All three bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for post-mortem examinations and DNA testing.

Initial reports suggested that one body might belong to missing gunman Sahib Din Bugti, while another was tentatively linked to a woman identified as Lalai. However, police have not officially confirmed the identities of the deceased, and forensic results are awaited.

The latest case brings back the February 2023 controversy, when three bodies bearing gunshot wounds and signs of torture were recovered from a well in Haji Kot. The deceased were initially linked to the family of Khan Muhammad Marri, who had raised allegations involving unlawful detention.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is the chief of the Khetran tribe and an influential political figure from Barkhan. He currently serves as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the Balochistan Assembly and has previously been associated with the Balochistan Awami Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

In July 2026, Khetran was removed from Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s provincial cabinet, where he had overseen Public Health Engineering and WASA. Following his removal, he publicly criticised the provincial government, deepening political tensions.