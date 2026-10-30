Five drones shot down as attack on Kharan checkpost in Balochistan foiled

QUETTA – Security forces have foiled an attempted drone attack on a security checkpost in Balochistan’s Kharan district, destroying five drones during the operation.

Reports said terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan attempted to target a checkpost in an area of Kharan using low-altitude drones.

However, security personnel responded swiftly and effectively, intercepting and destroying all five drones before they could strike the installation.

No casualties or damage to property were reported in the incident.

Security forces reiterated their determination to eliminate terrorism from Balochistan and maintain peace and security across the province.

Earlier this week, security forces have killed nine Indian-sponsored terrorists during two intelligence-based operations in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted two intelligence based operations in Kachhi and Wadh districts of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan.

The first intelligence based operation was conducted in Kachhi district. During the conduct of operation, terrorists hideout was busted by security forces and after an intense fire exchange, seven Indian sponsored terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

In another intelligence based operation in district Wadh, security forces tracked and intercepted terrorist movement and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian-sponsored killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam”, as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan, by security sources and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.