ISLAMABAD – Pakistan called for investment in domestic mineral processing and refining at a two-day forum that concluded on Nov 13, where Pakistani and foreign companies signed 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 drew more than 10,000 visitors from over 60 countries, according to organisers. The government organised the event with the endorsement of the Special Investment Facilitation Council and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) as its founding partner.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited foreign companies to invest in facilities that could turn raw minerals into finished and semi-finished products. He said domestic processing could create jobs, build technical expertise and support technology transfer.

“Your safety is our safety,” the prime minister said, assuring investors of government support and protection.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir said measures were being taken to protect mines, workers, projects and investors. He said Pakistan was seeking long-term partnerships across the mining supply chain, including in refining and manufacturing.

Chagai exploration results

The Frontier Works Organisation reported a preliminary estimate of 350 million tonnes for a copper deposit in the Dasht-i-Kain area of Balochistan’s Chagai district, based on an analysis of about half of its drilling data.

Mari Minerals announced a gold and copper discovery in Chagai, while National Resources Limited (NRL) reported copper and gold mineralisation at at least eight porphyry discoveries in the district. NRL also announced a $100 million investment commitment in Pakistan’s minerals sector.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik outlined efforts to improve geological mapping and modernise exploration. He highlighted copper and gold prospects in Balochistan, lithium, tin and tungsten prospects in Gilgit-Baltistan, and antimony and base metals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The National Minerals Data Centre and the Geological Survey of Pakistan’s GeoPortal were launched during the forum to improve access to geological information.

Infrastructure and skills

Discussions covered power and water supplies, transport links, environmental and social standards, and the need for predictable regulations. OGDC, in collaboration with Wood Mackenzie, launched a programme to develop professional skills and strengthen industry standards in the minerals sector.

In his closing remarks, forum president and OGDC chief executive Ahmed Hayat Lak said the event’s success would be measured by the partnerships that progressed, the projects that went ahead and the investment ultimately secured. He invited participants to return for the next edition in November 2027.