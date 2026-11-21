NEW DELHI – A 14-year-old boy in India has pulled off cyberattack that raised serious questions about the country’s defence-related cybersecurity, hacking website and offering the personal data of nearly 4,000 Agniveer personnel for just $500 on the dark web.

The incident raised serious concerns about protection of military-related info, particularly as investigators suspect the teenager used AI tools to gain access to the website.

Delhi Police detained the boy, a resident of Ballabhgarh in Haryana, amid allegations that he accessed personal information of India’s Agniveer recruitment programme and advertised it for sale on an underground online marketplace.

According to investigators, the teenager targeted test website developed to register former Agniveer personnel and help them secure employment opportunities in various government departments after completing their military service. The platform, designed to facilitate the transition of former recruits into civilian employment, reportedly became the target of an alleged cyber intrusion.

Investigators revealed that the teenager allegedly posted Ad on dark web, claiming to possess personal records belonging to approximately 4,000 Agniveer personnel. He reportedly offered the entire dataset for just $500, raising questions about the potential exposure of military-related personal information through poorly secured digital platforms.

However, police have yet to confirm whether the advertised records were authentic or whether the suspect actually obtained information belonging to all 4,000 individuals.

Police officials said the teenager allegedly relied on AI-powered tools to access the website and extract information. Although investigators have not disclosed the exact hacking techniques involved, the suspected use of AI has added another dimension to concerns about emerging cybersecurity threats. The case is a reminder of how digital tools could potentially be misused to exploit vulnerabilities in websites handling sensitive information.

Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell investigated the suspected breach and recovered data from the teenager’s digital devices. Authorities are now examining the recovered material to establish whether it matches genuine government records.

As part of verification process, investigators have contacted India’s Ministry of Home Affairs and requested official Agniveer personnel data for comparison. The findings are expected to determine the authenticity of the allegedly stolen records and reveal how much information may have been accessed.

After preliminary questioning and the completion of legal formalities, police handed the minor over to his family. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

The controversy revolves around India’s Agnipath scheme, introduced in June 2022 to recruit young personnel into the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Under the programme, recruits known as Agniveers serve for four years after undergoing military training. The website allegedly compromised in this incident was intended to assist former recruits in finding employment opportunities in government departments.

The allegations sparked concerns about the security of government-linked digital systems and the protection of personal information associated with military personnel.

Although investigators have not confirmed a breach of operational military networks, the possibility that a teenager accessed thousands of defence-related personnel records has drawn attention to potential security weaknesses.