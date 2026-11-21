MULTAN – A young teacher from Pakistan has achieved a world record by typing all 26 letters of the English alphabet without spaces in just 1.291 seconds.

Kunwar Mubashir Mubeen, who hails from Basti Malook, has been recognized by the World Records League as a world record holder and issued him an official certificate in recognition of his remarkable achievement.

Mubeen works as a teacher at a private school in Basti Malook. His exceptional typing speed, accuracy and technical skill have earned him international recognition.

His achievement has been widely regarded as an inspiring example for young people in Pakistan, demonstrating how dedication, hard work and consistent practice can help individuals showcase their abilities on the global stage.