KARACHI – Danish Parvez, aka “Tattoo Man” who is accused of trading sensitive information linked to FBI, CIA, Pentagon and other US institutions on dark web, has reportedly attempted suicide at his Karachi residence, days after securing bail.

The suspect, whose alleged double life as food delivery rider and dark web data trader stunned investigators, was rushed to Jinnah Hospital with a serious throat injury. Doctors performed an emergency operation late at night, and police officials say he is now out of danger.

Danish allegedly injured his throat with a knife at his home in an apparent suicide attempt. His family immediately took him to the hospital, where medical teams carried out surgery to save his life. Authorities believe the suspect had been experiencing considerable psychological pressure despite his release on bail. However, investigators have yet to establish the precise circumstances that led to the incident.

The latest development has brought renewed attention to a cybercrime case involving allegations of stolen intelligence-related records, cryptocurrency transactions and an international underground network dealing in compromised personal information.

Behind the extraordinary allegations is a story that investigators say unfolded in two entirely different worlds. During daylight hours, Danish Parvez reportedly navigated Karachi’s streets as an ordinary food delivery rider, earning a living through deliveries. But once night fell, investigators allege, he entered a far more secretive world, trading stolen databases and sensitive personal records through dark web marketplaces.

According to National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), the suspect allegedly received payments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in exchange for stolen information. His activities came under renewed scrutiny after an international agency reportedly shared confidential intelligence with Pakistani cybercrime investigators.

Acting on that information, the NCCIA arrested Parvez during an operation in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony on November 11. What investigators allegedly uncovered would connect the Karachi resident to a much larger international data-trafficking operation.

The suspect’s fascination with Batman reportedly extended far beyond watching superhero movies or reading comic books. Investigators discovered that Parvez had Batman-inspired tattoos on his body, earning him the unusual nickname “Tattoo Man.” His alleged online identities were equally influenced by the fictional superhero universe.

According to investigators, he operated on LeakBase, an online forum associated with stolen databases, using aliases including “DP Bruce Wayne” and “Gotham City.”

Authorities claim Parvez used these identities to participate in underground data-trading activities, while Telegram channels allegedly helped him advertise and distribute compromised information. Investigators went further, describing him as a significant member of an international network linked to major data leaks.

The most serious accusations against Tattoo Man concern the alleged possession and trading of sensitive records associated with some of America’s most powerful government institutions. According to investigators, the compromised information reportedly included data linked to the FBI, CIA, Pentagon, US State Department, multiple American police departments and private companies.

A preliminary forensic examination of a laptop previously seized from Parvez allegedly revealed numerous databases and electronic files associated with these organizations. Investigators said the material included personal information of American citizens, along with details concerning law enforcement and intelligence personnel.

NCCIA said Danish had already been under surveillance in connection with another investigation involving the alleged theft and sale of banking, medical and personal information belonging to Chinese and other foreign nationals.

During that earlier investigation, authorities confiscated his laptop and mobile phone. The case took an unexpected turn when investigators received fresh intelligence and conducted another raid at his Manzoor Colony residence. During questioning, Parvez reportedly disclosed that the records associated with American government institutions were hidden inside folders on the same laptop that investigators had already seized in the previous case.

The revelation prompted further technical examination of the device and expanded the investigation into the suspect’s alleged international cybercrime connections. Earlier this month, Judicial Magistrate East Gulraiz Memon granted investigators a four-day physical remand for further questioning. NCCIA registered a case at its Karachi police station under five provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.