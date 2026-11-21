NEW DELHI – Indian journalists apparently attempted to grill Dr Musadik Malik during his SCO visit with same old terrorism allegations against Pakistan, the federal minister remained composed and delivered a measured response.

Turning the spotlight on Pakistan’s enormous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination lamented blame game and called for credible evidence, transparency and meaningful dialogue instead of baseless accusations.

Dr Malik is leading the country’s delegation at SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum, where he faced pointed questions from Indian media representatives over allegations concerning militant groups operating on Pakistani soil. Rather than engaging in a war of accusations, Malik challenged the narrative by stressing that terrorism-related claims must be supported by verifiable evidence from both sides.

He maintained that transparency, not accusations, should form the foundation of any meaningful discussion on terrorism between Pakistan and India. Responding to an Indian journalist who questioned why Pakistan was not taking action against terrorists allegedly present within its borders, Malik emphasised the importance of establishing a credible and impartial framework through which allegations could be examined fairly.

He argued that both countries should be prepared to substantiate their positions with evidence, adding that a transparent mechanism could help rebuild trust and create opportunities to resolve outstanding disputes. The minister also reminded Indian media that Pakistan has itself endured devastating consequences of terrorism, suffering enormous losses in both human lives and economic resources.

Pakistan paid heavy price in its fight against terrorism, Malik stressed, highlighting the sacrifices made by ordinary Pakistanis who have faced years of violence and insecurity. He pointed out that terrorism is not a challenge faced by any single country, noting that thousands of people across the region have lost their lives to violent incidents in recent years.

Malik said confronting such threats requires sustained regional approach rather than allowing accusations and political disagreements to overshadow the search for practical solutions.

Pakistani minister reiterated that Islamabad remains committed to finding permanent and sustainable solution to terrorism and believes meaningful progress depends on cooperation, mutual confidence and evidence-based dialogue.

He made it clear that he had travelled to New Delhi to represent Pakistan at a multilateral gathering, not to become entangled in bilateral confrontation. Malik expressed his desire for discussions at the SCO platform to remain constructive, structured and focused on the collective interests of participating countries.

His remarks came as representatives of SCO member states gathered for the Civilisation Dialogue Forum to exchange views on cultural engagement, regional cooperation and challenges confronting the wider region.