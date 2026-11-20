TEHRAN — Tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions are intensifying as China and Russia urge Tehran against developing atomic weapons, even as growing US pressure fuels domestic support for a stronger nuclear deterrent.

Iran’s two major international friendly nations, China and Russia, reportedly advised Tehran to avoid rushing toward nuclear weapons development. Ardestani said both countries have encouraged Iranian authorities to exercise caution and refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons, at least under the current circumstances.

Their reported advice shows diplomatic complexities surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, particularly as Tehran seeks to maintain strategic relationships while confronting pressure from Western powers.

The controversy intensified further as discussions emerge over a possible revision of Iran’s nuclear doctrine and even withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Several Iranian political, military and religious figures have publicly addressed these possibilities in recent weeks, transforming the issue into a major subject of national political debate.

On the other hand, Iranian senior parliamentarian revealed growing support from citizens for nuclear weapons, raising questions about a possible shift in the country’s long-standing nuclear strategy.

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, said growing pressure from the United States has strengthened arguments in favor of acquiring nuclear weapons as a means of protecting Iran against external threats. Sections of Iranian society increasingly believe that nuclear capabilities could provide the country with a stronger security guarantee and discourage potential military aggression.

Ardestani indicated that Washington’s continued pressure has played a major role in intensifying discussions about whether Iran should develop nuclear weapons.

Supporters of such a move argue that possessing a nuclear arsenal would significantly enhance Iran’s deterrence power, potentially reducing the risk of military confrontation by forcing adversaries to reconsider the consequences of an attack.

The growing debate shows difficult strategic choice facing Tehran: whether to maintain its existing nuclear policy or consider a more aggressive deterrence strategy amid continued tensions with Washington.

While supporters see nuclear weapons as a possible shield against foreign aggression, critics remain concerned about the consequences of escalating an already sensitive confrontation.