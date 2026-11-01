Widow ‘Raped’ for a Year as Multiple Sexual Assault Cases raise concerns over Women’s Safety in Lahore

LAHORE – A series of disturbing sexual assault reported from Lahore, with police registering multiple cases involving women and children, including a widow who was allegedly raped for entire year by a man who promised to marry her.

A widow woman from Lahore’s Green Town area accused a man of repeatedly sexually assaulting her for nearly a year after gaining her trust through promises of marriage.

According to police, the woman approached authorities and filed a complaint against the suspect, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR). The complainant alleged that the accused exploited the prospect of marriage to maintain contact with her and subjected her to repeated sexual abuse over the course of a year. Police have initiated legal proceedings while suspect is at large.

Three more attempted rape incidents were reported in Lahore’s Manawan area, involving one girl and two women. The incidents form part of a wider series of sexual violence allegations reported from different neighbourhoods of the provincial capital. Another case surfaced in Shahdara, where a woman was allegedly physically assaulted by a suspect who also attempted to rape her.

In Ravi Road area, a nine-year-old boy was reportedly subjected to attempted sexual assault. Police registered an FIR after receiving the complaint and launched efforts to trace and arrest the suspect, who was being sought by investigators.

Another alleged attempted sexual assault involving a six-year-old boy was reported in Shalimar. Authorities confirmed that a case had been registered and a search operation initiated to locate the accused.

Another incident reported from Lahore where a man was accused of attempting to sexually assault his sister-in-law. Police registered a case following the allegation, adding to the multiple complaints of sexual violence reported across the city.

The back-to-back incidents spark new debate on sexual violence allegations confronting law enforcement authorities. Police have confirmed the registration of FIRs in several cases, while efforts to locate suspects are continuing in the Ravi Road and Shalimar incidents.