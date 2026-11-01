NAB Scrutiny intensifies over Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s alleged Landholdings worth Billions

PESHAWAR – Disssent politician and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is facing heat after his recent statements against powerful quarters as fresh documents alleged massive landholdings, shady property transactions, undervalued assets and government land allotments involving properties reportedly linked to him, his relatives and alleged associates.

The controversy intensified after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Revenue document surfaced ordering special audit of property transactions in Dera Ismail Khan, while separate reports concerning National Accountability Bureau (NAB) records raised questions over 3,640 kanals of land, properties valued at approximately Rs686 million and another 17,192 kanals allegedly registered in the names of suspected frontmen.

The developments triggered questions about ownership of these assets, the sources of funds used to acquire them and whether government-owned land was transferred at prices significantly below its market value. However, the allegations remain unproven, and the available records do not establish that NAB has launched a fresh formal investigation or reached any finding of wrongdoing.

Board of Revenue letter directed DC and District Collector of D.I Khan to conduct a special revenue audit and verify ownership documents, mutation records and property valuations. The directive specifically mentions Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Attaur Rehman and Ziaur Rehman in connection with properties located in Abdul Khel, Shorokot, urban Dera Ismail Khan and adjoining areas.

The document identifies apparent discrepancies involving the classification of land, recorded ownership transfers, declared valuations and estimated market values. Copies of the directive were forwarded to several authorities, including NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Federal Board of Revenue and senior provincial officials, indicating that the audit observations had been brought to the attention of accountability and taxation authorities.

According to audit schedule, a residential compound and hujra in Abdul Khel, covering approximately 64 kanals, was recorded with a declared value of Rs1.50 million against an assessed value of more than Rs480 million. The document also identifies commercial and agricultural land in Shorokot, covering approximately 88 and 24 kanals, with a declared valuation of Rs2.50 million compared with an assessed value of Rs850 million.

In Dera Ismail Khan, 18-kanal and 12-marla residential and commercial property was listed with a declared value of Rs4.70 million against an assessed valuation exceeding Rs620 million.

Separate allegations contained in reportedly surfaced accountability records have brought additional property holdings into focus. These claims concern approximately 3,640 kanals of land and properties valued at Rs686 million, alongside another 17,192 kanals allegedly associated with individuals described as frontmen.

The reported records identify Haji Jalal Khan Wazir in connection with approximately 714 kanals and 15.5 marlas of land, while Gul Asghar Wazir is associated with approximately 16,257 kanals. Another individual identified as Kara is reportedly linked to 221 kanals and two residential properties allegedly used by Lutfur Rehman.

The controversy extends beyond private land transactions to allegations involving government-owned and Forest Department property. According to the reported accountability material, around 600 kanals of Forest Department land were allegedly allotted for model farms in 2011 at Rs375 per kanal, despite a reported market valuation of approximately Rs45,000 per kanal.

The land was reportedly returned between 2012 and 2014 amid accountability concerns. Other disputed allotments cited in the reports include approximately 4,000 kanals in Rakh Zandani in 2006, reportedly cancelled the following year, and another 1,200 kanals in Rakh Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, subsequently placed under the Agriculture Department’s control.

Board of Revenue document outlines several measures for the district administration. It flags classification of residential properties as agricultural or rain-fed land, transfers allegedly recorded through oral mutations without registered sale deeds, and possible shortfalls in stamp duty and Capital Value Tax. The directive calls for original property registers and cadastral maps covering 2002 to 2025 to be placed in protective custody.

NAB records show that a complaint scrutiny committee recommended a formal inquiry into assets allegedly associated with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, his family members and other individuals. The material reportedly discusses property acquisitions, alleged benami arrangements, income sources and disputed public land transactions under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.