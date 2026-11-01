Gas Leak Blast rocks Shezan Bakers Factory in Lahore leaving One Dead, 8 Injured

LAHORE – A strong gas cylinder explosion ripped through Shezan Bakers factory in Lahore’s Gulberg area, killing one worker and leaving eight others injured as a massive blast shook nearby buildings and caused part of the factory’s first floor to collapse.

The terrifying incident occurred at factory on Guru Mangat Road, where more than 40 employees were reportedly working when a gas leak triggered a devastating explosion in the baking section. The force of the blast sent shockwaves through the surrounding area, damaging the factory structure and sparking a fire that prompted an emergency response from rescue teams and police.

According to Rescue 1122, the explosion occurred after gas leaked in the factory’s baking area, resulting in a powerful blast followed by a fire. Police officials confirmed that the cylinder explosion took place on the first floor of the building, where dozens of workers were performing their routine duties.

The impact was so intense that nearby buildings reportedly trembled, while a section of the factory’s first floor gave way, leaving workers exposed to falling debris and other hazards. The incident turned an ordinary working day into a tragedy, raising serious concerns about industrial safety and the handling of gas cylinders in commercial food production facilities.

Authorities identified the deceased worker as 35-year-old Sajid, son of Fareed, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the explosion. Rescue officials reported eight injured workers, with Saleem, Hanif, Nawaz, Munir, and Ishtiaq among those identified. The explosion and subsequent structural damage complicated the situation as rescue teams worked to evacuate employees from the affected section of the building.

Emergency responders from Rescue 1122, along with police personnel, reached the factory shortly after the explosion was reported. Rescue teams immediately began evacuating workers from the damaged premises and carrying out emergency operations in the affected area.

With more than 40 employees reportedly present on the first floor when the blast occurred, the incident highlighted the potentially devastating consequences of gas leakage in a crowded industrial workplace.

The deadly explosion once again brought workplace safety into focus, particularly the maintenance of gas systems, cylinder handling and fire-prevention measures in factories operating with large numbers of employees.