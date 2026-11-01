Mr Patlo accused of Holding Deadly Prize Draw Event despite ‘NOC Cancellation’

SIALKOT – Wedding celebration of TikTok star Mr Patlo amassed huge gathering with millions of rupees in cash prizes turns into deadly nightmare after authorities revealed that permission for TikToker Mr Patlo’s controversial mehndi event had already been cancelled before a massive stampede claimed two lives and left several others injured.

The probe raised serious questions about why the gathering was allowed to proceed despite the withdrawal of its No Objection Certificate (NOC). According to the Sialkot district administration, permission had initially been granted for a private function at Faraz Sports Stadium on Daska Road. However, the organisers allegedly violated the approved conditions even before the programme officially began.

The administration’s spokesperson disclosed that the event was supposed to start after Isha prayers, but reports of violations emerged around 4pm on Saturday, prompting the deputy commissioner to revoke the NOC. Despite the cancellation, thousands of people reportedly gathered at the venue, lured by promises of cash, vehicles and expensive gifts.

The tragedy now triggered criminal proceedings against TikToker Ansar Mahmood, aka Mr Patlo, and dozens of others. Sialkot police registered FIR naming nine suspects, including the TikToker, alongside 45 unidentified individuals. Six people have been arrested, while Mr Patlo and other suspects remain at large. The case includes charges relating to causing death through negligence, violation of official orders, vandalism, incitement and unlawful assembly.

The death toll climbed to two on Sunday after Rehan, who had been transferred to Lahore in critical condition, succumbed to his injuries. Another victim, identified as Aqeel, had died during Saturday’s stampede.

Investigators said the organisers aggressively promoted the celebration through social media, reportedly promising Rs20 million in cash, one car, 50 motorcycles, mobile phones and other valuable prizes. The announcements attracted people from Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Narowal.

According to the FIR, panic erupted when Mr Patlo allegedly announced from the stage that everyone should immediately enter the ground. The crowd surged towards the entrance, triggering a deadly stampede.

Rescue 1122 teams subsequently rushed injured attendees to hospitals, while traffic on the main Daska-Sialkot Road was severely disrupted. Police also reported disorder and property damage.

Wedding Events Cancelled

After the deaths, Mr Patlo shared a video announcing the postponement of his remaining wedding functions and urging people to return home. He also claimed to have sustained injuries in a fall at home the previous day.

His social media team maintained that the giveaways were intended as gifts for fans, blaming premature gate openings, insufficient security and overwhelming attendance for the disaster. Originally from Syedewali village in Pasrur, Mr Patlo rose from working as a labourer and rickshaw driver to becoming a popular TikTok livestreamer with hundreds of thousands of followers.