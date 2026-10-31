TikToker Mr Patlu’s Mehndi leaves over dozen injured amid Chaos after Prize Draw

SIALKOT – A night of wedding celebrations turned into scene of panic and confusion after massive crowd reportedly stormed entrance of TikToker Mr Patlu’s mehndi ceremony in Sialkot, leaving over a dozen injured in stampede.

The incident unfolded when fans amassed outside wedding venue, reportedly attracted by a prize draw announced for the occasion. As excitement grew and people waited for the gates to open, the festive atmosphere took a frightening turn.

🚨🚨سو کالڈ ٹک ٹاکر مسٹر پتلو کی خونی مہندی؛ انعامات کی لالچ نے کئی انسانی زندگیاں نگل لیں؛ متعدد زخمی ٹک ٹاکر ’مسٹر پتلو‘ کی سیالکوٹ میں مہندی کی تقریب، بھگدڑ مچنے سے ایک شہری قتل، 14 زخمی ہو گئے۔ https://t.co/F2UzIy8V6g — Imran Riaz Khan Fan (@ImranRiaz__Fan) October 31, 2026

Many people rushed forward in attempt to get inside. Within seconds, pushing and shoving reportedly triggered a crush, causing several attendees to lose their balance and fall to the ground. What began as an attraction for guests reportedly became a major factor behind the overwhelming turnout.

The prize draw drawn considerable public interest, bringing a large number of people to the venue. However, the situation quickly deteriorated when those gathered outside attempted to enter at the same time. As the crowd surged forward, several individuals were caught in the rush, while others stumbled and suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 personnel responded to the emergency after receiving reports of injuries at the wedding venue. According to preliminary information attributed to rescue officials, at least 14 people were hurt during the incident.

The incident also fuelled speculation about possible fatalities, with unverified claims circulating in the aftermath. However, no deaths had been officially confirmed in the initial reports. Authorities were still gathering information about the injured and the full circumstances surrounding the incident.