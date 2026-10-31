Fakhar Zaman joins Pakistan’s Elite 4,000-Run ODI Club with ‘Magical Century’

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star opener Fakhar Zaman turns out to be Man of the Day in ODI Tri-Series 2026 final against Sri Lanka, smashing breathtaking century and crossing 4,000-run milestone in international cricket.

The power hitter left Lankan bowlers struggling for answers with fearless batting display at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, reaching his century in just 84 deliveries before taking his score to a magnificent 127 off 99 balls. His explosive knock, which ended when he was bowled, marked the 12th ODI century of his career and his fourth hundred while chasing a target.

List of Pakistan’s ODI Greats

The final turned into a memorable occasion for Fakhar as he became the 16th Pakistani batter to complete 4,000 ODI runs, achieving the landmark in his 97th international appearance. With his latest performance, the left-handed opener has taken his career tally to 4,016 runs in 96 innings across 97 ODIs, including 12 centuries and 20 half-centuries.

The achievement places him among a distinguished group of Pakistani batters who have crossed the 4,000-run barrier in one-day cricket.

Pakistan’s ODI batting history features several legendary names, with former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq leading the country’s all-time run-scoring charts.

Mohammad Yousuf holds second position, followed by Saeed Anwar in third, Shahid Afridi in fourth and Shoaib Malik in fifth.

Javed Miandad occupies sixth place, while Younis Khan, Saleem Malik, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez complete the top ten.

Fakhar’s remarkable innings came when Pakistan needed a commanding batting response against Sri Lanka in the title clash. His aggressive stroke play helped lay the foundation for Pakistan’s successful pursuit of a challenging 326-run target, with the hosts eventually reaching 331/7 in 48.3 overs to clinch the trophy by three wickets.

The century not only strengthened Pakistan’s position in the high-pressure final but also added another major achievement to Fakhar’s ODI career.

With a match-defining 127, his 12th ODI century and the historic 4,000-run milestone, Fakhar Zaman turned the Tri-Series final into a landmark night for Pakistani cricket.