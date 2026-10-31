Pakistan Crowned Odi Tri Series Champions After Thrilling 3 Wicket Victory Over Sri Lanka

LAHORE – Shaheen Afridi led Pakistan pulled off sensational run chase to clinch the ODI Tri-Series 2026 trophy, defeating Sri Lanka by three wickets in a high-scoring final at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, October 31, with Fakhar Zaman delivering a magnificent century when his country needed it most.

Chasing a daunting target of 326 runs, the Green Shirts held their nerve under pressure and raced to 331/7 in 48.3 overs, sealing a memorable victory with nine balls remaining and sending the home crowd into celebrations.

The dramatic triumph came after Sri Lanka had posted a challenging 325/8 in their allotted 50 overs, powered by a brilliant century from Kamindu Mendis. However, Pakistan’s aggressive batting response turned the contest around and ensured the hosts finished the tournament as champions.

Fakhar Zaman’s 127 Powers Pakistan to Glory

The biggest hero of Pakistan’s historic run chase was opener Fakhar Zaman, who smashed a breathtaking 127 runs from just 99 deliveries, laying the foundation for the title-winning victory. The left-handed batter brought up his century in just 84 balls, combining calculated aggression with confident stroke play to keep Pakistan’s hopes alive against a competitive Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Despite the pressure of chasing more than 300 runs in a major final, Fakhar refused to back down, producing one of the standout performances of the tournament.

Pakistan also suffered an early setback when Babar Azam was dismissed without scoring, but the batting lineup recovered impressively. Young wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig played a crucial supporting role, scoring 74 runs from 75 balls to keep the chase on track.

Arafat Minhas then delivered a blistering late assault, smashing 61 off only 31 deliveries to push Pakistan towards the finishing line. The combined efforts of Fakhar, Saad and Arafat proved decisive as Pakistan completed the chase with three wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka’s 325-Run Challenge Led by Kamindu Mendis

Earlier, Sri Lanka appeared firmly in control after posting an imposing total of 325/8 following Pakistan’s decision to field first. Kamindu Mendis was the standout performer, producing an exceptional innings of 131 runs from 128 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and two sixes.

His maiden ODI century gave Sri Lanka a strong platform and threatened to take the match beyond Pakistan’s reach. Pavan Rathnayake provided excellent support with a commanding 77 from 65 deliveries, while Avishka Fernando contributed 38 off 49 balls.

At one stage, Sri Lanka looked capable of reaching 350, but Pakistan’s bowlers fought back in the closing overs to restrict the visitors to 325. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi led the bowling response with two wickets for 50 runs, while Salman Ali Agha claimed two wickets for 44 runs in seven overs. Haris Rauf also took two wickets, although he conceded 60 runs in his ten-over spell.

Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka claimed three wickets for 63 runs in 9.3 overs, while Asitha Fernando picked up two for 72 runs and Maheesh Theekshana finished with one for 57.

The final turned into a contest of nerves as Sri Lanka attempted to defend their 325-run total while Pakistan continued attacking despite losing wickets.

Fakhar’s century provided the momentum, Saad Baig’s composed innings ensured stability, and Arafat Minhas delivered the late fireworks that proved crucial to the successful chase.

The victory was particularly significant for Pakistan, who entered the final looking to secure their maiden ODI tri-series title on home soil.