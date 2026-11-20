RAWALPINDI – Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second Test to clinch the two-match series 1-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The first Test between the two sides ended in a draw, while Pakistan secured the series victory with an impressive performance in the second match.

The result came early on the fourth day when Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 90 runs, losing just two wickets.

Aamer Jamal remained unbeaten on 34 runs, while Azan Awais contributed an unbeaten 32 to guide Pakistan to victory. Tayyab Arif scored 13 before being dismissed, while Mohammad Taha managed four runs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 316 runs in their second innings on the fourth day, setting Pakistan a target of 90.

Three Sri Lankan batters scored half-centuries during the innings. Milan Rathnayake top-scored with an unbeaten 66, while Kusal Mendis contributed 53 runs and Sonal Dinusha added 54.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas and Aamer Jamal claimed three wickets each. Razaullah picked up two wickets, while Saqib Khan and Salman Ali Agha took one wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka had struggled in their first innings, managing just 98 runs. In response, Pakistan posted 325 runs to establish a substantial first-innings lead.