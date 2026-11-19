RAWALPINDI – Sri Lanka ended the third day of the Rawalpindi Test on 309 for nine in their second innings, giving the visitors an overall lead of 82 runs over Pakistan.

Milan Rathnayake is unbeaten on 60, with Asitha Fernando on 2.

Resuming the day at 74 for three in the second Test, Sri Lanka lost Dhananjaya de Silva for 37 at a team total of 99. At 134, Pasindu Suriya Bandara was dismissed for 38 while attempting an unnecessary shot.

By lunch, Sri Lanka were 167 for five and still needed 60 more runs to avoid an innings defeat. For Pakistan, Raza Ullah and Amir Jamal took two wickets each, while Saqib Khan claimed one.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 325 in reply to Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 98, taking a lead of 227 runs. Ghazi Ghori scored 54, Azan Awais 47, Tayyab Arif 46 and Raza Ullah 42.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara took five wickets, Asitha Fernando three, and Milan Rathnayake and Prabath Jayasuriya one each.