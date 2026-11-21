LONDON – Viral YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr aka IShowSpeed takes gaming world by storm after reportedly spending more than 52 hours playing Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) without sleeping, only to break down in tears when the game’s unexpected ending left him devastated.

The Youtuber with 62Million subscribers completed massive storyline in one continuous livestream, turning his exhausting gaming marathon into a viral spectacle watched by hundreds of thousands of fans.

IShowSpeed BROKE DOWN IN TEARS after getting the WORST ENDING in GTA 6, where Jason and Lucia BOTH DIE, as he becomes the FIRST STREAMER to finish the story mode after a 52-HOUR NONSTOP stream 😭💔 “I played this game for 52 hours and they just die, this is bullsh*t bro” https://t.co/ihZu7dAgyR — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 20, 2026

The marathon, which started shortly before the game’s midnight launch in US, attracted massive attention and sparked what media calls as ‘GTA Flu’.

Speed previously mentioned that he would avoid playing the entire game in one sitting, preferring shorter daily sessions to give his audience time to enjoy the experience themselves. However, once the game became available, the streamer abandoned that plan and continued playing for more than two consecutive days.

During broadcast, he claimed not to have slept for nearly 50 hours, with effects of exhaustion becoming increasingly noticeable as mission advanced. By the 40-hour mark, he had reportedly completed around 81 to 82 percent of the main storyline, bringing him within touching distance of the finale. His marathon was not without technical difficulties. At one stage, a reported PlayStation 5 crash interrupted a cutscene, forcing him to reload a saved game and resume his progress.

Despite the setback, Speed refused to abandon the challenge. The biggest shock, however, came after he finally completed the game. After spending more than 52 hours in the campaign, Speed appeared overwhelmed by the ending involving GTA 6’s central characters, Jason and Lucia.

He even reacted with disbelief and frustration before visibly breaking down in tears, questioning how such an exhausting journey could lead to an outcome he found so upsetting.

Clips of the reaction rapidly circulated across social media, drawing millions of impressions and sparking intense discussion among gaming enthusiasts. While some fans cheered him, others criticised the circulation of ending footage, arguing that spoilers could ruin the experience for players who had only just started exploring the game.

New Zealand-based streamer BrycexD claimed to have completed the main storyline in around 39 hours and 38 minutes, as he took advantage of game’s earlier availability in his region.