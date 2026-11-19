ISLAMABAD – The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally here and is making waves online. The gamers’ frenzy pushed PlayStation 5 prices to as high as Rs280,000, triggering a surge in console sales and sending thousands of enthusiasts rushing towards gaming zones to experience blockbuster title after 13 years of wait.

With cost of PlayStation 5 rising sharply and game itself requiring additional spending, playing GTA 6 at home could cost more than Rs300,000.

The game’s arrival has also created new business opportunities for gaming shops, console retailers and gaming zones, where enthusiasts are paying hourly charges to experience Rockstar Games’ latest blockbuster without purchasing expensive equipment.

Retailers witnessed sudden increase in demand for PlayStation 5 consoles. PS5 that was previously available for around Rs140,000 is now being sold for approximately Rs180,000, marking a price increase of Rs40,000.

The situation is even more striking in other segments of the market, where a gaming store owner reported that consoles previously selling for Rs220,000 are now being offered for as much as Rs280,000. That shows staggering Rs60,000 increase, highlighting the growing demand among players eager to explore GTA 6.

Retailers are not only witnessing higher prices but also an impressive surge in PlayStation 5 sales. One gaming shop owner revealed that his business previously sold around one console per day. However, following GTA 6’s arrival, daily sales reportedly increased to five or six units.

Buying a PlayStation 5 is only part of the expense. Pakistani gamers must also purchase GTA 6 separately, with the game reportedly available through a PlayStation voucher costing approximately $100. At an illustrative exchange rate of Rs280 per dollar, the voucher alone would cost around Rs28,000.

A player purchasing a PS5 for Rs180,000 could therefore spend approximately Rs208,000 on the console and game combined. For those buying a higher-priced console at Rs280,000, the total cost could reach Rs308,000, excluding accessories, internet expenses and additional charges.

At these prices, three-hour session would cost approximately Rs2,400 to Rs4,500, while five hours of gameplay would cost between Rs4,000 and Rs7,500. Although frequent visits can become expensive, the option allows enthusiasts to experience the game without investing heavily in a complete home gaming setup.

Local YouTubers, streamers and content creators are broadcasting gameplay sessions, attracting thousands of viewers eager to witness the game’s graphics, missions and virtual world. For many young Pakistanis who cannot immediately afford a PlayStation 5, livestreams offer an alternative way to experience the excitement.

Gaming communities are also sharing reactions, gameplay clips and discussions about the game’s features, helping fuel its popularity.

While Pakistani enthusiasts are spending heavily on consoles, gamers in other countries have been rearranging their professional and personal lives around the release.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Generate over $1 Billion

The financial anticipation surrounding GTA 6 began long before its launch. Market estimates cited in early coverage suggested that more than 12 million pre-orders had been placed, generating approximately $1.18 billion in advance revenue.

Other industry estimates placed potential digital pre-order revenue even higher. However, the exact figures remain estimates rather than officially confirmed sales totals.

The enormous pre-launch interest nevertheless demonstrates the commercial strength of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and the expectations surrounding its latest installment.

The game has also attracted attention for its reported installation size of approximately 212GB. Although pre-loading was made available before launch, downloading such a large title can place considerable pressure on internet connections and storage capacity.